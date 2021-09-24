Starting out as a one-night costume party on James Island more than 15 years ago, Skinful Halloween has become one of Charleston’s Halloween-season mainstays. The fest is back for its next installment Oct. 23 at Natural Gathering Grounds in Ridgeville.

Skinful was scaled down to a members-only private event last year to keep in line with COVID regulations, and that format continues this year, with a ticket purchase constituting your membership, which also includes camping access.

“Instead of making it a massive public event, we instead shrunk it down and made it a more high-end experience for a small group,” said Dave “Big Hair” Brisacher, vocalist for festival headliner, Dubplates.

Festival goers can arrive Oct. 22 at 2 p.m. to set up camp and gates open Oct. 23 at 12 p.m. Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test are required to enter, and everyone should bring camping supplies, food and drink. Tickets and details are available through City Paper Tickets.

“We are grateful to have an event like Skinful where it can be spread out and outdoors and safe and still get the energy of the crowd — you can’t get that over a Zoom meeting,” Brisacher said, who has been performing with Dubplates at Skinful since its inception.

Joining Dubplates are headliners synthwave group Doom Flamingo, experimental outfit Sexbruise?, Grateful Dead cover band The Reckoning and DJ Moldybrain.

Also on the bill this year are Runaway Bogan Gin, DJ Lyrickill, Duwayne Motley, DJ Skitch, Lost Tribe, Daddy Long Legs, Mighty Good Time, Sleepy Tyrants, Mighty Good Time, Weigh Station, Graham Whorley Charleston Super Jam and more.