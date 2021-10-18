Charleston County Public Library is offering free take-home, mail-in COVID-19 testing kits at select branches during a giveaway Oct. 23 as part of a partnership between the library and the state Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC).

“Libraries are all about access, and we wanted to help our partners at DHEC in their effort to connect our communities to the opportunity of owning a free COVID-19 test, should they need it,” the library’s deputy director of innovation, Natalie Hauff, said in a press release. “We are also grateful for passionate staff members who have poured their hearts into our community during this pandemic. Events like this would not be possible without their tireless efforts.”

Five Charleston County library branches will participate, hosting curbside giveaways 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

Testing kits will be handed out as long as supplies last, limited to five kits per vehicle. Testing kids will not be handed out inside the library branch.

Detailed instructions are included in each testing kit. Once complete, tests must be returned via a FedEx shipping envelope to any FedEx drop off location.