The Daily is hosting a two-month campaign for November and December, giving back to the food and beverage industry.

For the next two months, The Daily will introduce two new specialty toasts — one for November, one for December. A portion of each purchase of a specialty toast will be donated to Pay It Forward, a local nonprofit that provides emergency assistance to members of the Charleston food and beverage community.

Fifty percent of all app-made toast purchases will be donated, while twenty-five percent of all in-person purchases will be donated to the non-profit.

For November, The Daily chef Jacob Hunter is collaborating with Red Clay Hot Sauce’s Geoff Rhyne for a roasted apple and butternut squash toast, with pecan butter cream cheese, Red Clay red pepper conserve and arugula.

For December, Righteous Gemstones actress Edi Patterson will be introducing her shiso high toast, made with smashed avocados, shiso leaves, cucumbers and scrambled eggs, topped with lemon and olive oil, served on a gluten-free toasted bread from Butcher & Bee.

