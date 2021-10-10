The Kitchen Dwellers are a Montana-based psychedelic-flavored bluegrass band that delivers high-energy live performances and a distinct take on traditional music that has been dubbed “galaxy grass” for the way it transcends the usual boundaries of time, space and genre.

Bassist Joe Funk said that the eclectic ensemble was appropriately named, having initially emerged from a series of after-school jam sessions in a kitchen nearly a decade ago. The Dwellers’ sound follows a special recipe with such disparate ingredients as Metallica, Béla Fleck and Robert M. Persig (author of Zen and the Art of Motorcycle Maintenance) as source material.

Since then there have been many musical milestones for the ever-evolving act, which includes mandolinist Shawn Swain, banjo player Torrin Daniels and guitarist Max Davies. High-profile shows alongside like-minded pickers like Twiddle and Railroad Earth have gone down, as well as some fine in-studio collaborations with members of the Infamous Stringdusters, Leftover Salmon and Greensky Bluegrass.

Although the Kitchen Dwellers have now amassed a original songbook indicating that its members have mastered the elusive art of crafting lyrics, it is “The Living Dread,” a recent instrumental track, that perhaps best conveys what to expect from the Rockies roots outfit’s upcoming Lowcountry concert: electronic dub, metal, reggae and a heaping helping of bluegrass that leaves you wanting more.

Tickets for the Oct. 14 show are available via Pour House.