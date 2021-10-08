The Pass Panino and Provisions, a 700-square-foot St. Philip Street daytime sandwich shop, is now accepting reservations for its chef’s table-style seated dinner for 6-10 guests. Chef Anthony Marini’s multi-course menu will change every six-to-eight weeks, and costs $89 per person.

“My most favorite thing about the kitchens I’ve worked is when guests were seated in the kitchen, experiencing all the fun I got to have on a daily basis,” said Marini, who has worked at and owned restaurants in Philadelphia and Birmingham, in a press release.

Marini | via The Pass Instagram

Seatings start at 7 p.m. when Marini closes The Pass, making each seating a fully private experience. For Marini, the format is a way for him to hang on to his fine dining roots and provide an interactive evening for folks looking to try something new.

“People want to call it an ‘experience.’ I just want it to be a really fun evening with friends and family with some interesting surprises … including where you are sitting,” Marini said. “There is no experience quite like this for a group in Charleston.”

For more information and to make a reservation, visit thepasschs.com.