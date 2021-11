HBO’s blockbuster series The Righteous Gemstones returns to streams Jan. 9, 2022, according to a teaser trailer published over the weekend.

Telling the story of the televangelist Gemstone family, the slapstick comedy filmed locally stars John Goodman, Danny McBride, Edi Patterson, Adam Devine and others.

Produced by the team behind Rough House Pictures, which includes costar and producer McBride, the show features many familiar locales Charleston residents will recognize.