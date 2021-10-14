Under a plan announced by the Biden administration Wednesday, seven major offshore wind farms would be developed along the U.S. coasts, including in the Carolinas, an area between North Carolina and South Carolina called Carolina Long Bay. The lease sales will be held by 2025, under the plan, which seeks 30 gigawatts of power by 2030. That would power more than 10 million homes. More: AP News, The New York Times

Meanwhile, state health officials reported fewer than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases both Tuesday for the first time since July 20, and again Wednesday, further solidifying a waning surge in infections likely driven by the delta variant. The percentage of positive tests was 7.6%.

In other news:

In rare TV interview, Murdaugh’s defense attorney talks about his client. The defense attorney for Alex Murdaugh insisted his client didn’t kill his wife and son in a rare television interview. In other news, Murdaugh’s housekeeper’s heirs want to question a banker over missing money. And local television station WCIV has waded into the crowded podcasting table discussing the Murdaugh cases and murders with the launch of Unsolved South Carolina. More: The Post and Courier, The State, ABC News4

S.C.’s Arrington sues Pentagon, NSA amid probe over disclosing classified info. Katie Arrington, a former Lowcountry congressional candidate and GOP state lawmaker who went on to work for the Pentagon, is suing the Department of Defense and the National Security Agency, citing what she says are the agencies’ delays in investigating allegations she disclosed classified information. More: The Post and Courier

2022: Scott rakes in $8.3M for reelection. South Carolina’s U.S. Sen. Tim Scott has become one of the Republican Party’s most prolific fundraisers. He is heavily favored to win his 2022 reelection bid, leaving some to speculate a possible 2024 presidential bid. More: Politico

Times names Charleston’s Hannibal’s a top place to eat in U.S. Charleston soul food restaurant Hannibal’s has been named one of the best places to eat, according to a New York Times list. More: The State/Durham Herald Sun, The New York Times

Charleston city councilwoman steps down. Council member Marie Delcioppo resigned her seat on council Wednesday, citing a recent undisclosed health challenge. She has served on council since 2019. A special election will be held Jan. 11. More: Charleston City Paper