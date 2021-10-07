A new lawsuit, filed Wednesday, claims Alex Murdaugh funneled stolen money from clients and the Peters, Murdaugh, Parker, Eltzroth and Detrick law firm into a fake bank account for years. Murdaugh’s attorney did not offer comment at this time but said his client has “pledged his full cooperation to get these issues resolved.” More: The State/The Hilton Head Island Packet, Hampton County Guardian/The Greenville News, The Post and Courier

Sentencing today for ex-CEO who oversaw doomed nuke project. Former SCANA Corp. CEO Kevin Marsh has agreed with prosecutors that he should spend two years in prison for his role in overseeing a $9 billion nuclear reactor expansion plan that was canceled before it could produce electricity. Today, the former utility executive faces a federal judge who will decide whether to accept that deal and make him the first executive put behind bars for the nuclear energy project debacle. More: AP News, WCBD

New film explores Orangeburg Confederate flag dispute. Orangeburg native Emily Harrold’s film Meltdown in Dixie is coming to SCETV 6 p.m. Sunday. The film documents the battle over a Confederate flag flying outside of an ice cream shop in Orangeburg. The owner of the shop tried to have the flag removed, which was owned by the Sons of Confederate Veterans Rivers Bridge Camp #842. More: The Orangeburg Times & Democrat

Mace says campaign has raised nearly $2.5M. Freshman Congressman Nancy Mace, a Republican, announced this week she has raised more than any other House candidate in the state in 2022 as she seeks to maintain the GOP’s hold on the 1st District. The district flipped in 2018 to Democratic hands, but Mace won it back for her party in 2020. More: AP News

Charleston workers face deadlines for COVID-19 vaccinations. Data from the City of Charleston show 66% of city employees are fully vaccinated with more than 20% have an unknown vaccination status. Data shows 8% of its workforce is requesting an exemption from taking the shot for religious reasons. The deadline for the first shot was Monday, and the deadline for workers to get the second shot or the single dose Johnson and Johnson is Nov. 22. Even the most vaccine hesitant get vaccinated by job mandates, according to an NPR story. More: AP News, The Post and Courier, NPR

