U.S. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh said Wednesday that slowdowns and bottlenecks at the nation’s shipping terminals are the result of an ongoing pandemic, coupled with problems like stagnant wages for some workers along the supply chain. He made the remarks while visiting South Carolina’s Port of Charleston, the nation’s ninth-busiest port, and after a roundtable discussion with truck drivers at a union hall in Charleston. More: The Post and Courier, WCIV

In other headlines:

Palmetto State Armory selling accessory with setting aimed at Biden. West Columbia-based Palmetto State Armory is marketing a gun accessory for AR-15s with three firing settings: “F@CK!” “JOE!” and “BIDEN!” The swear word is the safety mode, the president’s first name will fire, and his last name will go full-automatic. The accessory is named the LETSGO-15 lower receiver with a BRANDON serial number range in a nod to a conservative meme, “Let’s Go Brandon,” that replaces “F— Joe Biden.” More: The State

S.C. man pleads guilty to assaulting police during Jan. 6 riot. Nicholas Languerand of Little River has pleaded guilty to attacking police officers before storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 as part of a mob that sought to overturn the 2020 presidential election results. He is the second South Carolinian to be convicted in connection the assault on the Capitol building. He faces sentencing in January. More: The Post and Courier

North Carolina brewery offers aid by the six-pack for S.C. group. Along with six other hospitality nonprofits, the S.C. Restaurant and Lodging Association will receive a portion of proceeds from sales of Highland Brewing’s Gaelic Ale line as part of the “Give Back with Gaelic” campaign. More: GSA Business Report

BMW pledges building electric at S.C. plant. BMW pledged on Wednesday to award an electric vehicle model to its Spartanburg plant in South Carolina, underscoring the growing U.S. demand for zero-emission cars. The move comes as the Biden administration is seeking an extra $4,500 federal tax credit to union-built EVs made in the United States. More: Fortune Magazine

