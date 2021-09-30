On the heels of nationwide attention over the disappearance of Gabby Petito and the body of a Florida student found dead in Florence County, South Carolina has received another dubious ranking. The state is ranked the sixth worst state in the rate of women killed by men, according to a new report. In 2019, the most recent year of available federal data, there were 57 women killed by men in South Carolina. Just over nine in 10 women killed are murdered by a man they know, the report said. More: The Post and Courier, WCIV, Violence Policy Center

In other headlines:

Surf’s up for East Coast with Hurricane Sam. Hurricane Sam, a Category 4 storm that remains out to sea, is expected to bring life-threatening surf and rip currents to East Coast beaches this weekend. More: AP News, The Post and Courier, The Greenville News

S.C. schools chief says districts can now require masks. After a federal judge sided with parents of disabled students who said the state ban on mask mandates discriminated against them, Education Superintendent Molly Spearman released a memo Wednesday saying districts now have the authority to require masks on campus and to consult with their lawyers to help protect the medically vulnerable. Gov. Henry McMaster and Attorney General Alan Wilson have already filed appeals as many school boards start revisiting mandates today. More: AP News, WBTW, Anderson Independent Mail, The Hill

Murdaugh updates: Top state lawmaker tapped to represent store linked to case, Lawyer for man accused of shooting Murdaugh says his client is the ‘fall guy‘, Murdaugh lawyer says he is doing better at out-of-state rehab facility, Inside the disturbing twists in the S.C. Murdaugh murders, S.C. Supreme Court assigns outside judge to oversee Murdaugh criminal cases

Charleston Co. report finds Black men arrested more than whites. A new report from the 9th Circuit Solicitor’s Office found that while Black men are five times more likely to be accused of a crime than white men in Charleston County, Black and white men are treated similarly within the court system. More: The Post and Courier, WCBD

