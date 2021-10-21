Children ages 5-11 should start receiving Pfizer COVID-19 shots in the first week of November, according to South Carolina health officials. The move comes as federal agencies move to approve the shots for young children by early November. The state expects to receive 150,000 doses of the lower-dose shots next month. Also Wednesday, federal officials backed booster shots from Johnson & Johnson and Moderna — and said it was OK to mix or match boosters. More: The State, NPR, The Post and Courier

In other headlines:

Feds warn SC, Arizona, Utah about workplace safety. The Biden administration’s U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration threatened Tuesday to revoke South Carolina’s handling of its own workplace safety enforcement due to refusal to adopt rules to protect health care workers from the coronavirus pandemic — cueing up a vow to fight the feds from Gov. Henry McMaster. The warning was also issued to Republican-controlled Arizona and Utah. OSHA officials say the states are not complying with their promises to enforce labor standards that are at least as good as those adopted by the federal government when it comes to safety measures for workers at health care facilities that care for people sick with COVID-19. More: AP News, The State

Ethics complaint against SC fed judge sent to special committee. A judicial ethics complaint against U.S. District Judge Joe Dawson, a Trump appointee who serves in South Carolina, over a contract he signed with his former employer Charleston County will be sent to a special committee of judges for further investigation after an Oct. 19 order by 4th Circuit Court of Appeals Chief Judge Roger Gregory. The complaint was filed on the heels of a Post and Courier story in February that reported on the contract Dawson signed with Charleston County as he departed for the federal bench. More: The Post and Courier

Review of Public Service Commission members looming. Seven Public Service Commission members will face annual reviews Thursday, but while a public written evaluation is mandated by state law, there has not been any available to the public in previous years. More: The Nerve

S.C. real estate market cools slightly in September. Five percent fewer homes sold in September 2021 compared with September 2020, according to the most recent South Carolina Realtors market reports. But the year so far has sold nearly 15% more homes than in 2020. More: Columbia Business Report

