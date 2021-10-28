South Carolina Education Superintendent Molly Spearman, 67, announced Wednesday she would not seek a third term in 2022. Why? To spend more time with her family. Meanwhile, some teacher groups have praised her leadership. More: AP News, WSPA, Charleston City Paper, The Post and Courier

Boeing figures SC’s 787 program woes led to $1B loss. Problems with Boeing’s North Charleston-based 787 production have been tabulated to have cost the aeronautics giant $1 billion. Production at the plant has been slashed from five aircraft a month down to two a month. More: The Post and Courier

Problems with Boeing's North Charleston-based 787 production have been tabulated to have cost the aeronautics giant $1 billion. Production at the plant has been slashed from five aircraft a month down to two a month. More: The Post and Courier

SC GOP readies for 'First in the South' convention. The South Carolina Republican Party is readying for a three-day event Oct. 29-31 at the Marriott Myrtle Beach Resort and Spa at Grand Dunes titled, "First in the South Republican Action Conference." More: The Post and Courier

SC's Mace is a "curious case" for GOP, Politico says. Last week, U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., voted to refer a criminal contempt case against Trump ally Stephen Bannon to the Justice Department. This came months after Mace voted against impeaching then-President Donald Trump. Colleagues on the Hill are left wondering how Mace will cast her next vote, while some laud her "true grit" and others say she's stabbing her voters in the back. More: Politico

Coastal Carolina Fair returns today after pandemic hiatus. The Coastal Carolina Fair starts today and continues through Nov. 7 at the Exchange Park in Ladson. Planners are expecting 250,000 people to attend after the fair missed a 2020 showing due to the pandemic. Tickets are $12 for adults and $7 for children. More: WCSC