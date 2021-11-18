You can see a nearly total lunar eclipse tonight anywhere in North America as the full moon crosses into blood-red light cast by the shadow of the Earth.

About 97% of the moon will be covered by the earth’s shadow in an eclipse that will last for almost 3.5 hours — the longest in 580 years.

The eclipse will start at 1:02 a.m. Thursday, but you won’t see a noticeable difference until about an hour later. Virtually all of the moon will be covered by 4 a.m.

In other news:

U.S. overdose deaths reach record high. More than 100,000 Americans died from drug overdoses in the year ending in April fueled, in large 21.1118.cppart, by the booming availability of fentanyl and street drugs and the lack of access to treatment and rising mental health problems, according to reports. The CDC estimated that overdose deaths also rose dramatically in South Carolina during the pandemic. More: New York Times, Post & Courier

Stomped S.C. man to get $650,000 from Orangeburg. A 58-year-old Black man stomped by an Orangeburg police officer in July will get $650,000, the city announced Wednesday. The confrontation occurred when the man, who has metal rods and pins in his hip and leg, didn’t quickly get down on the ground when ordered by police. More: AP News

S.C. House to return Dec. 1 for redistricting special session. The S.C. House will meet in early December for three days to redistricting plans. Its proposed redrawn map required every 10 years by the U.S. Constitution has drawn fire for heavily favoring Republicans. More: AP News

Former polluted Macalloy site bought for $63 million. A former Superfund site near the new Leatherman terminal in North Charleston has been bought by an Atlanta developer of industrial space. More: Post & Courier

Right whale calf spotted off S.C. coast. The first North Atlantic right whale mother-calf pair of the season has been spotted off the state’s coast. More: Post & Courier

Spoleto to offer 3 operas in 2022. Spoleto Festival USA will feature three operas, two brand new, in 2022 as it charts a new era with a new general director, Mena Mark Hanna. More: Charleston City Paper