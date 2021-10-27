Time for some shuckin’. Tickets for the 38th annual Lowcountry Oyster Festival are on sale now.

The longtime Lowcountry festival will be held Feb. 6, 2022 at Boone Hall Plantation from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with 80,000 pounds of oysters, live music, wine, beer and a food court showcasing local restaurants.

General admission tickets are $22 and grants guests access into the festival, with food and beverage tickets purchased separately.

VIP tickets are $175 and grants guests access into the festival, as well as the VIP tent. VIPs have their own supply of unlimited food and drinks, and any food or drinks not included in VIP can be purchased separately. VIP tickets available to those 21 and up.

Children 10 and under are free with a paid general admission ticket, for adults with VIP tickets, kids passes available for $20 at the door.

The festival is rain or shine, and no pets, tables, coolers or outside food and drinks are allowed. Oyster knives and gloves will be available for purchase at the event. Parking is no additional charge, and the event will be cashless.

For more information, head to Lowcountry Oyster Festival’s website. Tickets can be purchased online now.