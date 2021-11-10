Local soul and R&B vocalist Tommy Brown is set to perform his first shows at Forte Jazz Lounge on Friday at 7 and 9:30 p.m.

As part of season two of PURE Concert Festival produced by Zandrina Dunning, the performances are in collaboration with Brown’s own creative consulting business, WeCre8.

And with PURE standing for peace, unity and revival through entertainment, Brown’s vision goes hand in hand with Dunning’s.

“The word itself, unity, is something I have built a brand on over the past two years,” Brown said. “In the creative community, often we try to do things on our own or feel that we have to be independent. But, realistically we should be there to help each other. Providing a platform for local artists to display their talents, it’s going to provide a great blueprint for people who feel like they’re out there by themselves.”

Concertgoers can expect a soulful spin on diverse genres from Brown’s performances featuring BlackNoyze ensemble, including drummer J.T. Rollerson, bassist Lavonta Green, guitarist Greg Loney and pianist Stephen Washington.

“I’m going to tell a story,” Brown said. “I wanted to keep it themed around love — that’s something we could use a lot of right now. It’s been a crazy couple of years, a crazy couple of seasons. Social life has been weird. I feel like love is something we take for granted or don’t pay attention to or don’t understand. I’m going to tell a story about love through songs that have been with me my entire life.

Tickets for the 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. performances Nov. 12 are available through Forte Jazz Lounge.