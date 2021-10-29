North Augusta musician Stephen Wilson brings funk-soaked rock on Wilson Drive, his second album under the moniker Trolls of Amsterdam.

Growing up in Hampton, S.C., Wilson played in various groups in the 1990s in and out of Charleston, and in his 25 years as musician he’s performed with greats like The Blues Brothers, The Wailers and James Brown, who is Wilson’s single-biggest influence.

The 10 new tracks consist of Wilson’s original songs written across some 18 years, plus reworked material from back when Trolls’ was a three-piece with drummer Armon Cabana and auxiliary musician Stefan Drobel out of Half Moon Bay, California.

While 90% of the guitar and vocal tracks are Wilson, San Francisco-based Rockstone Records producer Mat Gilbert contributed vocals, drums and bass.

From losing his job to getting hit by a car to ending his marriage — “this album is the end product of all that craziness,” Wilson told City Paper. “The album is pretty eclectic, it’s not just rock ‘n’ roll or funk, there’s a little country flavor to it.”