The $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure measure signed into law Monday will pour billions of dollars into better roads, ports, power lines, broadband and other major projects across the country as states prioritize how to use the money.

“I truly believe that 50 years from now, historians are going to look back at this moment and say, that’s the moment America began to win the competition of the 21st century,” Biden said during the ceremony, which was attended by outgoing Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin. Next on tap: Biden’s “Build Back Better” social spending measure worth more than the bill he signed yesterday. More: The New York Times

In other headlines:

Columbia voters head to polls. Voters in Columbia are heading to the polls today to pick a new mayor and a city council candidate in runoff elections. Council members Tameika Isaac Devine and Daniel Rickenmann face off in the mayor’s runoff to replace Benjamin. More: Post & Courier

Mace proposes measure to decriminalize marijuana. A draft bill unveiled Monday by U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace would eliminate federal prohibitions on cannabis, but stops short of fully legalizing marijuana, instead letting state leaders set rules on their own. More: Charleston City Paper

One new COVID death reported. South Carolina health officials reported 536 total cases of COVID-19 Nov. 15, with 365 confirmed. A total of 1 new confirmed death was also reported. With 18,697 tests reported, 3.1% were confirmed positive. More: Charleston City Paper

Bannon turns himself in on contempt charges. Steve Bannon, advisor to former President Trump, turned himself in to authorities yesterday on contempt of Congress charges for refusing to comply with the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot. More: New York Times

Church’s blue line highlights flooding impacts, risks. Charleston’s Circular Church last week installed markers on the side of its Robert Mills-designed parish hall, denoting potential water levels if a catastrophic hurricane swept across the peninsula. More: Charleston City Paper

Friday funeral planned for Leatherman in Florence. The public funeral will be Friday at the Francis Marion Performing Arts Center. More: AP News