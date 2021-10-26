In the closing days of breast cancer awareness month, First Lady Jill Biden toured the Hollings Cancer Center in Charleston on Monday. Later, she stopped at Joint Base Charleston to congratulate crews for their roles in one of the largest humanitarian airlifts in history at the end of the Afghanistan war. More: AP News, The Post and Courier, The State

Thank you to @FLOTUS Dr. Jill Biden for visiting MUSC Hollings Cancer Center today to learn about our community initiatives to combat cancer and health inequities, and help celebrate National Breast Cancer Awareness Month. #BreastCancerAwarenessMonth #cancerresearch pic.twitter.com/4JPNqBqtUP — MUSC Hollings Cancer Center (@muschollings) October 25, 2021

Less than 20% of federal aid to S.C. has helped people stay in their homes. The federal government sent South Carolina $272 million to help with rental assistance in the state, but so far less than 20% has been spent helping people behind on their rent. Since May 2021, the SC Stay program has received more than 30,000 applications and has approved about $34 million in assistance. A program leader said that part of that comes down to most applicants missing proper documentation and some landlords not wanting to participate in the program. More: WBTW

State utility seeks to keep fuel costs down. Santee Cooper said this week that it expects its fuel expenses to be $130 million over budget for 2021. It's the latest in price surges happening around the nation. More: The Post and Courier

Lawsuits say jailed lawyer may be hiding millions. Three separate civil lawsuits against Alex Murdaugh are seeking to have independent representatives take control of his money and other assets, claiming the embattled lawyer is hiding millions of dollars. Murdaugh has been under investigation by state police since his wife and son were found shot to death this summer. That case has spawned other cases, including several civil cases. More: AP News

Rising tides could threaten S.C.'s oystering tradition. As sea levels rise, experts are worried about the future of oystering in South Carolina — an industry that affects home harvesters and restaurants alike. More: The State