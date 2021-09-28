In response to the latest challenge against Charleston County School District’s mask mandate for students, staff and visitors, Ninth Circuit Court Judge Bentley Price denied a motion for an emergency temporary injunction and restraining order prohibiting the district from enforcing its new mask mandate. The lawyer representing the four parents and one teacher who sued the district said the group will appeal the decision. More: The Post and Courier, WCBD

In other headlines:

Butterfinger is S.C.’s favorite Halloween candy, retailer says. CandyStore.com says 14 years of sales data suggests that Butterfinger is the preferred Halloween candy of choice in the Palmetto state. More: Spartanburg Herald-Journal

Three earthquakes rumble Summerville area Monday. Two small earthquakes struck near Ridgeville Monday, followed by a slightly larger quake of 3.3 magnitude near Summerville. More: The Post and Courier, WCBD, The State

Aging roads in S.C. have nation’s highest fatality rate. A new report from The Road Information Program says that not only does South Carolina roads have the nation’s highest fatality rate but the aging roads cost drivers $2.1 billion per year. More: The Post and Courier

Hurricane Sam remains far from land. Hurricane Sam is expected to remain a major storm this week but its trajectory remains far from any land. Storm swells could affect the East Coast later this week, however. More: The Post and Courier

To get dozens of South Carolina news stories every business day, contact the folks at SC Clips.