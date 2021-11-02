Polls are open across state, nation today until 7 p.m. Across the state, many local elections are taking place to fill mayoral seats, county council seats, city council seats, school board seats, and more. A new South Carolina law means uncontested races will remain on the ballot, which means they could face competition from write-in candidates. Nationwide, all eyes are on Virginia’s gubernatorial race. More: WISTV, The Post and Courier, The State, Charleston City Paper

Massachusetts court hears S.C. slave photos dispute. The Massachusetts Supreme Court heard arguments this week in a lawsuit between Harvard University and a Black woman seeking to control historic images of nude enslaved people in South Carolina, whom she contends are her ancestors. More: The Post and Courier

Statehouse Republicans want school board group to quit national group. The National School Boards Association asked the Biden administration to help with parents protesting mask and COVID-19 policies, describing them as "an immediate threat" to member safety. Now, 33 of Statehouse Republicans are asking the S.C. School Boards Association to withdraw from the national group. More: The Post and Courier

