A new report suggests South Carolina is the fourth most vulnerable state to climate change and the eighth least prepared state to deal with negative health outcomes. The Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health and Trust for America’s Health, a public health policy organization, issued the report. This report comes as The Washington Post reports that the United States has experienced 18 $1 billion-plus disasters so far this year and that 85% of humans are being affected by human-cased climate change. More: The Daily Gamecock, Washington Post, Read the report here

In other headlines:

Former SCANA CEO heads to prison soon. Former SCANA CEO Kevin Marsh is the first executive tied to a bungled billion-dollar nuclear project in South Carolina to go to jail. Construction on the V.C. Summer expansion project lasted nine years and consumed $10 billion — and it was canceled before it could be completed and produce any electricity. More: AP News, The Post and Courier, The State

S.C.’s abortion restrictions to go to U.S. appellate court. The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has tentatively scheduled oral arguments for Dec. 6 in a lawsuit challenging South Carolina’s new abortion law, which took effect this year and bans abortions after fetal cardiac activity is detected. Cardiac activity typically occurs six weeks into pregnancy. Since pregnancy is calculated from a person’s first day of her last period — not ovulation date — this means that many women may not know they are pregnant. More: AP News

Charleston restaurant makes NYT list of favorites. Hannibal’s Soul Kitchen has made The New York Times‘ The Restaurant List, which lists “50 places in America we’re most excited about right now.” The list calls the restaurant “one of the last old-school Gullah Geechee restaurants in the area” and recommends the blue crab. More: The New York Times

Charleston looks to curb businesses late at night. Six months after a bloody brawl in downtown Charleston, city officials are looking at closing downtown shops by 2 a.m. and requiring businesses that sell alcohol to hire security. More: The Post and Courier

