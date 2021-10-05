The Rev. Ruth Morse Woodliff-Stanley was ordained and consecrated as bishop for the Episcopal Diocese of South Carolina on Saturday. She has become the first female bishop for the group. In that position, she will lead 31 churches in the Eastern half of the state, representing more than 7,500 members. More: AP News, Episcopal Diocese of South Carolina, WCIV

In other headlines:

Head of S.C. election agency resigns ahead of schedule. South Carolina Election Commission executive director Marci Andino had planned to step away from her role Dec. 31, but left office on Friday to take over as director of the Elections Infrastructure Information Sharing and Analysis Center, part of the nonprofit Center for Internet Security, according to the election agency. Voter Services director Howard Knabb is taking over the helm in an interim role until a permanent replacement is found. More: AP News

Ex-SCANA CEO likely to get two years in prison. According to a document filed ahead of the sentencing hearing for Kevin Marsh, the former CEO of SCANA will face two years in prison after he pleaded guilty earlier this year to federal conspiracy fraud charges involving a cover-up of financial troubles at the V.C. Summer nuclear plant. He will be formally sentenced Thursday. More: The State

Cameron native gets accolades for short horror film. Mary Beth Lawton’s independent film Otherside Paranormal won the Silver Award for short horror film at the 2021 Los Angeles Motion Picture Festival and Best Horror Picture Award at the Beyond the Curve International Film Festival in Paris. Johnson filmed Otherside Paranormal outside Charleston and it took Johnson four years to complete. More: The Orangeburg Times & Democrat

Pee Dee native, American composer Carlisle Floyd dies at 95. Latta native Carlisle Floyd, known for operas set in the South and often regarded as “the father of American opera,” died on Sept. 30. He was 95. He is most well known for his 1955 opera “Susannah.” More: The Post and Courier