Students at University School of the Lowcountry (USL), a nonprofit, independent school in Mount Pleasant are working on their annual program exploring elections and the democratic process at work in the Charleston area.

The program culminates with the school’s annual exit polling project, which has students go to local precincts on Election Day to poll voters on their choices.

“It is a great learning activity about mathematics, statistics, and the democratic process for us all,” reads a press release from USL. “Doing it yearly also enables students to see first-hand the ebb and flow of turnout rates for the different types of elections, etc., and it helps to develop students who will be active participants in the civic arena. “

With municipal elections coming up Tuesday, students have asked questions of Mount Pleasant Town Councilman Howard Chapman, Mayor Will Haynie, former Mount Pleasant councilwoman and mayoral candidate Kathy Landing, as well as local election officials like Charleston County Board of Elections executive director Isaac Cramer.

Students will be at a number of sites Tuesday, conducting exit polling 9:20-11:30 a.m., including:

Mount Pleasant Park West Rec Center

Daniel Island Elementary School

Daniel Island School

Christ Church

Seacoast Church

Palmetto Presbyterian Church

Mount Pleasant National Guard Armory

Eastbridge Presbyterian Church

Brickyard Community Center

City Life Church

Trident Academy

Moultrie Middle School

Jones Recreation Center

Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex

Whitesides Elementary School

Alahambra Hall

James B. Edwards Elementary School

Results will be compiled but not released to the community until after polls close. Results will be posted on the school’s website and Facebook page.