On Oct. 20, Uptown Social will host its first ever “On Wednesday’s We Drink Pink” charity event for Breast Cancer Awareness Month , in partnership with Fleur de Mer, Pink Whitney, Bev and Share Our Suzy, from 7 to 10 p.m.

Tickets to the event will come with a complimentary glass of Fleur de Mer, Bev or Pink Whitney “Pink Drink,” along with passing hors d’oeuvres. DJ SJ will provide Girl Power Jams throughout the night and a raffle of a basket of goodies featuring products from female-owned Charleston businesses will be given to a lucky winner.

Each Wednesday following the event, Uptown Social will continue the spirit, offering specials on half bottles of Fleur de Mer Rosé, Bev Sparkling Rosé cans and Pink Whitney “Pink Drinks.” $1 from each special purchased will be donated to Share Our Suzy.

The event is $20 pre-sale and $25 at the door, with all proceeds donated to Share Our Suzy, and can be purchased on Eventbrite.

Share Our Suzy is a non-profit organization, founded in 2005 after the passing of Charleston local Suzy McGrane. The goal of SOS is to help the quality of life for breast cancer patients, providing them with everyday needs such as wigs, prosthetics, child care, medication assistance and more.

For more information on SOS, visit soslowcountry.org.