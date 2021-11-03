The Atlanta Braves are America’s baseball champs after winning the sixth game of the World Series in a dominating Tuesday night shutout over the Houston Astros. It was an all-around effort — six of the team’s seven runs were from home runs — that led the 88-win team to triumph over the top-scoring Houston Astros. The win marked the first World Series championship by the Braves in 26 years. More: The New York Times, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Associated Press, ESPN, The Washington Post

In other headlines:

Post-moratorium evictions threatening tenants with homelessness. Tenants who fell on hard times at the start of the pandemic were temporarily shielded from eviction by a federal moratorium. Those protections ran out in August, but many are still struggling to get back on their feet. More: The State

Oyster farms become different kind of tourist attraction in Charleston. Tourists already come to Charleston, in part, for the fresh seafood, so it didn’t seem like too much of a stretch for them to venture a little farther to see exactly where those oysters are farmed. More: The Post and Courier

McMaster wants to use COVID education funds to pay for 2-year degrees. S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster wants to spend the last $17 million of his COVID-19 education relief money to fully pay for anyone to go to a technical college for two years to train to enter high demand jobs. More: Associated Press

Charleston port union reaches out to White House over terminal disputes. The union that represents dockworkers at South Carolina’s ports said it is calling on the Biden administration for help in a dispute related to a new shipping terminal. More: The Post and Courier

To get dozens of South Carolina news stories every business day, contact the folks at SC Clips.