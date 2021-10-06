The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has denied state Attorney General Alan Wilson’s request that South Carolina’s law prohibiting school mask mandates be allowed to take effect while a lawsuit over the COVID-19 pandemic measure goes forward. More: Associated Press, The State, The Post and Courier

Meanwhile Tuesday, South Carolina health officials reported 1,248 total cases of COVID-19 with 993 confirmed. A total of 27 new deaths, 26 confirmed, were also reported Tuesday. With 16,007 tests reported, 8.9% were confirmed positive. More: Charleston City Paper, WCSC TV

In other headlines:

Charleston falls to No. 2 in travel magazine small-city ranking. Plagued by rising sea levels and a high cost of living, Charleston was replaced by Aspen, Colorado, in Conde Nast Traveler’s latest Reader’s Choice Awards, released Tuesday. More: Charleston City Paper, The State

S.C. schools to get additional COVID-19 relief funds from feds. South Carolina school districts will have access to $56 million in federal funding to serve vulnerable student populations in the coming weeks. More: The Post and Courier, Greenwood Index-Journal, WCBD TV

Army Corps of Engineers considers nature-based flood control. A new initiative seeks natural flood control solutions as climate change brings increasingly frequent and severe weather events. More: Associated Press/P&C

Multi-purpose venue planned for Mount Pleasant. An indoor entertainment venue could soon be coming to the northern end of Mount Pleasant in the Carolina Park community. More: WCSC TV

