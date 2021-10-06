Photo by Kelly Sikkema on Unsplash

The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has denied state Attorney General Alan Wilson’s request that South Carolina’s law prohibiting school mask mandates be allowed to take effect while a lawsuit over the COVID-19 pandemic measure goes forward. More: Associated Press, The State, The Post and Courier 

Meanwhile Tuesday, South Carolina health officials reported 1,248 total cases of COVID-19 with 993 confirmed. A total of 27 new deaths, 26 confirmed, were also reported Tuesday. With 16,007 tests reported, 8.9% were confirmed positive. More: Charleston City Paper, WCSC TV

In other headlines:

Charleston falls to No. 2 in travel magazine small-city ranking. Plagued by rising sea levels and a high cost of living, Charleston was replaced by Aspen, Colorado, in Conde Nast Traveler’s latest Reader’s Choice Awards, released Tuesday. More: Charleston City Paper, The State 

S.C. schools to get additional COVID-19 relief funds from feds. South Carolina school districts will have access to $56 million in federal funding to serve vulnerable student populations in the coming weeks. More: The Post and Courier, Greenwood Index-Journal, WCBD TV

Army Corps of Engineers considers nature-based flood control. A new initiative seeks natural flood control solutions as climate change brings increasingly frequent and severe weather events. More: Associated Press/P&C

Multi-purpose venue planned for Mount Pleasant. An indoor entertainment venue could soon be coming to the northern end of Mount Pleasant in the Carolina Park community. More: WCSC TV

