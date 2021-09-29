A federal judge late Tuesday ruled a South Carolina budget proviso is in violation of the national Americans with Disabilities Act since it effectively bars some students from participating in school by prohibiting school districts from enacting mask mandates. More: Associated Press, WCSC TV, The State, The Post and Courier, Charleston City Paper

Charleston City Council and Dorchester School District 2 have also decided to hold off on a decision on masks for the time being, citing lowering case numbers and improving vaccination rates. More: The Post and Courier, Charleston City Paper

In other headlines:

Sullivan’s Island leaders meet to discuss maritime forest. The debate over whether to cut down a forest on a Lowcountry barrier island may be about to take another turn. More: WCSC TV

Historic Middleburg Plantation sells for nearly $4.5M in Berkeley County. Six years after selling for $3.5 million, a historic Berkeley County rice plantation has changed hands again, this time for $4.49 million. More: The Post and Courier

Lowcountry activists demand answers on social media monitoring by sheriff’s office. The president of the activist group Stand As One said he wants answers from Charleston County’s sheriff on the monitoring of social media. More: WCSC TV

Developer appeals Charleston board’s rejection of 8-story apartment design. The developer of an eight-story apartment building near the medical district on the Charleston peninsula is appealing the recent denial by the city’s Board of Architectural Review. More: The Post and Courier

