More than $6 billion will head to South Carolina over a five-year period as part of the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act passed by the House late last week, according to media reports. Meanwhile, the GOP is growing tense over whether it should oppose all of President Biden’s agenda. One GOP lawmaker has received a death threat for supporting the infrastructure deal. More: WCSC TV, The Washington Post, The Post and Courier

In other headlines:

Charleston Co. secures 300 defense-related jobs. More than 300 jobs are coming to the Charleston region under an Israeli-owned defense and homeland security company’s latest U.S. expansion. More: The Post and Courier

S.C. School Board Association pulls from national group. The South Carolina School Boards Association officially cut ties with its national counterpart on Nov. 8 after a controversial letter. More: The Post and Courier, WSPA TV

Charleston police to get more than $35k for trauma-informed training, equipment. Charleston City Council Tuesday night approved more than $35,000 for trauma-informed training and equipment for the Charleston Police Department’s community outreach centers. More: WCSC TV

Charleston City Council sets hearing for King Street business improvement district. A proposed business improvement district would add an additional tax to businesses that would be spent on initiatives specific to the area such as beautification and street cleaning. More: The Post and Courier

To get dozens of South Carolina news stories every business day, contact the folks at SC Clips.