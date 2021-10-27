The Palmetto State may sometimes seem quaint in the eyes of the nation, South Carolina ranks among the fastest-growing states, increasingly gravitating toward urban centers. In a series offered today, The State newspaper looks at issues facing big cities across the S.C. — from Charleston, Columbia and Lexington to Greenville, Rock Hill and Myrtle Beach. More: The State

Lowcountry residents voicing concerns over I-526 project. The Department of Transportation says their I-526 Corridor East project could most directly affect the Town of Mount Pleasant, and some Lowcountry residents say they’re concerned about potentially losing their homes. More: WCSC TV

Charleston taking new approach in housing crisis. In less than 10 years, Charleston will need 16,351 affordable places for people to live, according to a city report. To find and build those affordable residences, Charleston is seeking out a real estate broker whose sole job will be to find land for projects. More: Charleston Business Journal

North Charleston plans purchase of 13 acres for recreational use. North Charleston is looking to purchase a plot of undeveloped land near its aquatic center, hoping to make the area more available for public recreational use. More: The Post and Courier

Former Charleston public defender settles lawsuit after county firing. A former assistant public defender has settled his lawsuit against his boss and Charleston County for $605,000. More: Associated Press

A former assistant public defender has settled his lawsuit against his boss and Charleston County for $605,000. More: Associated Press