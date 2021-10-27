Upper Meeting and King streets on the peninsula were highlighted for dense development in the new City Plan

The Palmetto State may sometimes seem quaint in the eyes of the nation, South Carolina ranks among the fastest-growing states, increasingly gravitating toward urban centers. In a series offered today, The State newspaper looks at issues facing big cities across the S.C. — from Charleston, Columbia and Lexington to Greenville, Rock Hill and Myrtle Beach. More: The State

  • Lowcountry residents voicing concerns over I-526 project. The Department of Transportation says their I-526 Corridor East project could most directly affect the Town of Mount Pleasant, and some Lowcountry residents say they’re concerned about potentially losing their homes. More: WCSC TV
  • Charleston taking new approach in housing crisis. In less than 10 years, Charleston will need 16,351 affordable places for people to live, according to a city report. To find and build those affordable residences, Charleston is seeking out a real estate broker whose sole job will be to find land for projects. More: Charleston Business Journal
  • North Charleston plans purchase of 13 acres for recreational use. North Charleston is looking to purchase a plot of undeveloped land near its aquatic center, hoping to make the area more available for public recreational use. More: The Post and Courier
  • Former Charleston public defender settles lawsuit after county firing. A former assistant public defender has settled his lawsuit against his boss and Charleston County for $605,000. More: Associated Press
  • To get dozens of South Carolina news stories every business day, contact the folks at SC Clips.