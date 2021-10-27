Blithe Spirit

Escape from a grim reality with Blithe Spirit, a ghostly comic relief by Noel Coward. The fun begins when Charles and his second wife arrive home after their honeymoon to discover that Charles’ deceased and very jealous first wife has returned from the dead to haunt and taunt the newlyweds. Madness and mayhem ensue.

Oct. 22-23, Oct. 28-30, 7:30 p.m.; Oct. 24, Oct. 31, 3 p.m. Ticket prices vary. Dock Street Theatre.

135 Church Street. Downtown. charlestonstage.com

Secrets of Dracula Unearthed

Dacre Stoker, international bestselling author and descendant of Bram Stoker, author of Dracula, has spent the last 12 years researching his famous great grand-uncle and uncovering the facts behind the myths of Dracula. Learn the truth behind the myths, hear unpublished portions of the novel, and foray into the brilliant mind and influences that created the world’s most enduring literary horror with this event featuring a combination of audio presentations and dramatic reading.

Oct. 28-29. 7 p.m. $25/members; $35/nonmembers. Charleston Library Society.

164 King St. Downtown. charlestonlibrarysociety.org

Halloween Bar Crawl

Don’t miss out on Crawl With Us’ 4th Annual Charleston Halloween Bar Crawl. Boasting a costume contest with a $1,000 grand prize, free drinks and shots, exclusive drink specials, local eats, venue cover waivers, a professional photographer and more, this is one Halloween event that has a little bit of everything for everyone.

Oct. 30. 4-11:59 p.m. Ticket prices vary. Bay Street Biergarten. 549 East Bay St. Downtown. crawlwith.us

Vickery’s Wicked Little Halloween Party

It’s October, witches — the legendary local costume party and contest returns. Head over to Vickery’s Bar and Grill for a music, drink specials and a special Halloween witch’s brew, and either check out some of the best Lowcountry get-ups or join in the fun yourself. Prizes are up for grabs for first, second and third place.

Oct. 30. Open 11:30 a.m.-2 a.m. Free to attend. Vickery’s Bar and Grill.

1313 Shrimpboat Lane. Mount Pleasant. facebook.com

Brews and Blooms Fall Workshop

Mix it up this Halloween, and ditch the scares and pumpkins for some fun and flowers. Join Tiger Lily’s Brews and Blooms for a special workshop where you’ll learn to make a fun floral arrangement, led by Brew and Bloom’s own designer, McRae Smith. Enjoy an in-house brew or a selection of wine. Sign up early, as space is limited.

Oct. 29. 5:30-7 p.m. $55/ticket. Baker and Brewer. 94 Stuart St. Downtown. tigerlilyflorist.com