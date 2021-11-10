Rockabillaque

Rockabillaque is back in the Park Circle area this weekend, beginning with a kick-off at Commonhouse Aleworks on Friday, featuring the rockabilly sounds of Nashville’s Jane Rose & The Deadend Boys. Keep it going all weekend at Firefly Distillery and Holy City Brewing, with classic car and motorcycle shows, beard and moustache competitions and more.

Nov. 12-14. Times vary. Ticket prices vary, some free to attend. North Charleston. rockabillaque.com

Redux’s 19th Annual Auction

Redux Contemporary Art Center’s many galleries will present an array of more than 100 artworks by local and national emerging and established artists on view and available for bidding beginning Nov. 16 and running through Nov. 20. There will also be a small, limited-capacity evening reception for Redux’s sponsors and ticketholders at 7 p.m. Nov. 20. This annual fundraising event provides the gallery with essential operating support, especially moving into a new, post-pandemic era.

Nov. 16-20. All day. Purchase prices vary by artwork; free to view. Redux Contemporary Art Center. 1056 King St. Downtown. reduxstudios.org

YALLFest

Founded in 2011, YALLFest is the largest young-adult book festival in the world, bringing dozens of top young adult, middle-grade and crossover writers from across the country to historic downtown Charleston for two days of signings and panels. The event is held annually the second weekend of November, so mark your calendars if you haven’t already, because you won’t want to miss out.

Nov. 12-13. Event times vary. Free to attend. YALLFest. Various Locations. Downtown. yallfest.org

Poetry Society virtual reading

The Poetry Society of South Carolina is hosting a virtual reading by poets Allison Cobb and Hannah Beresford. Cobb’s work has appeared in Best American Poetry, Denver Quarterly, Colorado Review and other journals. Beresford, earned a master of fine arts degree from New York University and now serves as poetry editor for No Tokens. Readings will be followed by a question and answer session with the poets.

Nov. 12. 7 p.m. Free to attend. Virtual. poetrysocietysc.org

All Together Now!

Join Footlight Players this month alongside thousands of theatrical organizations around the globe through a local production of Music Theatre International’s All Together Now! A Global Event Celebrating Local Theatre. This special musical revue is for theaters around the world to use as a local fundraising event all performed over the same weekend.

Nov. 12-13, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 14, 3 p.m. $20. Queen Street Playhouse. 20 Queen St. Downtown. footlightplayers.net