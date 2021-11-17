CharlestonCon

South Carolina’s premier pop-culture event returns this year with the second-ever CharlestonCon, striving to be the state’s best and truest comic convention featuring fandoms from a slew of genres. Longtime collectors of comics and pop-culture bits and baubles come together for an event that will satisfy any enthusiast. A roster of comic-industry greats, veterans and celebrities will also be there for fans to meet and greet.

Nov. 20. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. $20/adult; $10/youth; free for kids under 11. Embassy Suites Hotel. 5055 International Blvd. North Charleston. charlestoncon.com

One Square Mile

Award-winning artist and Daniel Island resident Rana Jordahl will showcase her latest collection of work, One Square Mile in the Lowcountry Artists Gallery off East Bay Street. Jordahl uses her fresh contemporary style to capture subjects close to home and in square formats. Recently, she has also been experimenting with painting in encaustic wax; an ancient method used by the Greeks and Egyptians.

Nov. 1-30; 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Mon.-Sat.; 1-5 p.m., Sun. Free to attend. Lowcountry Artists Gallery.

148 East Bay St. Downtown. lowcountryartists.com

Paint and Sip

Bring your friends and a smile and let the folks of Charleston Paint Party do the rest. Get step-by-step instructions and enjoy the journey of creating your own work of art at Johns Island brewery/roaster Estuary Beans and Barley. Bring some extra cash to grab some local eats from onsite food truck Crystal Coast Seafood.

Nov. 17. 6-8 p.m. $30/ticket. Estuary Beans and Barley. 3538 Meeks Farm Road. Johns Island. charlestonpaintparty.com

5th annual Holiday Harvest Gala

Over the past four years, Charleston’s Annual Holiday Harvest Gala has raised over $56,000 to help with the growing needs of homebound seniors who rely on food provided by Meals on Wheels of Charleston. This year’s gala includes an open bar and great local fare to be enjoyed alongside the breathtaking views from the Cooper River Room.

Nov. 19. 6-10 p.m. $55/ticket. Mount Pleasant Memorial Waterfront Park.

99 Harry M. Hallman Jr. Blvd. Mount Pleasant. seniorsengage.com

Sunday Brunch Farmers Market

Head to The Pour House for a 100% local market featuring more than 40 local farmers and artisans and offering a full deck bar, live music, good eats and all kinds of amazing local goods. Cap off your weekend by kicking back and enjoying the local tunes and leave with a couple unique goodies.

Nov. 21 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Free to attend. The Pour House. 1977 Maybank Hwy. James Island. sundaybrunchfarmersmarket.com