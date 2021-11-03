50th annual Charleston Scottish Games

Organized by the Scottish Society of Charleston, the annual Charleston Scottish Games brings in over 8,000 guests and is the second oldest event of its kind in the Southeast. Get your tickets and make your plans to visit Scotland for the day for what is known to be one of the best and friendliest Games in the country.

Nov. 6. 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Ticket prices vary. Riverfront Park. 1061 Everglades Ave. North Charleston. charlestonscots.org

We Wear the Mask Again exhibition

Visit the Public Works Art Center in downtown Summerville to experience Damond Howard’s solo exhibition, exploring his race and identity. Three galleries featuring 12 artists will be displayed, with a public reception held 5:30-8 p.m. Friday.

Nov. 5-Dec. 30. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free to attend. Public Works Art Center. 135 West Richardson Ave. Summerville. publicworksartcenter.org

Learn to Curl

Warm up to curling as instructors facilitate a short game at this quick introductory event. No experience, skates or equipment needed, just some warm clothes. (That ice gets cold, y’all.)

Nov. 6. 9:30-11:30 p.m. $45/person. Carolina Ice Palace. 7665 Northwoods Blvd.

North Charleston. charlestoncurlingclub.com

Charleston Beer Week Finale

Cap off the annual Charleston Beer Week with a finale party at Charles Towne Fermentory featuring over 20 of Charleston’s best breweries. Expect hours of pours, hard-to-find craft beer served by the brewers, live music, local food trucks, local artisans and more.

Nov. 7. 1-5 p.m. Ticket prices vary. Charles Towne Fermentory Beer Garden. 1331 Ashley River Road. West Ashley. charlestonbeerweek.com

Pearlz Sunday Oyster Roasts

Shuck Yeah, Pearlz West Ashley Oyster Roasts are BACK! Your Sunday Funday plans are here. Join the first Sunday of every month, November through March from 12-2 p.m. All-you-can-eat oysters cost $30 per person. Get your shuckin’ on outside at our shucking tables or shuck away inside with buckets of oysters. Drink features and full menu available. (Pre-sale tickets only. Purchase yours today online.)

Nov. 7. 12-2 p.m. All you can eat, $30 per person. Pearlz Oyster Bar. 9 Magnolia Road.

West Ashley. pearlzoysterbar.com