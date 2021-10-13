The Boone Hall Pumpkin Patch

The Boone Hall Pumpkin Patch has become one of the largest fall attractions in the state. This year will mark the 25th year for this event which has become a fall tradition for people of all ages. And this year, Boone Hall is returning to a full event with all attractions and festival favorites after the COVID-19 pandemic led to a smaller version last year.

Oct. 1-31. 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Fridays-Saturdays; 12-6 p.m., Sundays. $12/ages 2+. Boone Hall Farm. 2434 N. Hwy. 17. Mount Pleasant. boonehallplantation.com

Splash-n-Dash inaugural Bariatric Triathlon

Come cheer on the community’s bariatric patients as they compete in the first-ever

Splash-n-Dash Bariatric Triathlon. From beginners just starting their weight-loss plans

to those who have achieved health goals, everyone is welcome to join.

Oct. 17. 7:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Free to attend. Coastal Carolina Bariatric & Surgical Center.

900 Crosscreek Drive. Summerville. ccbariatricandsurgical.com

Pink Promenade Catwalk and Cocktails

This month is Breast cancer Awareness Month, and to honor survivors, Mount Pleasant Towne Center is back hosting the third annual Pink Promenade Catwalk and Cocktails Fundraiser. Enjoy a morning of champagne cocktails, brunch bites and front-row seats to the runway. All proceeds will be donated to the Roper St. Francis Foundation Breast Cancer Program.

Oct. 16. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. $25/ticket. Mount Pleasant Towne Center. 1218 Belk Drive. Mount Pleasant. mtpleasanttownecentre.com

Halloween Parent/Child Paint Party

Estuary Beans & Barley is hosting a parent-child painting party for Halloween with a step-by-step instruction from a local artist. The design will be pre-stenciled on canvases before the event. Estuary has an on-site food truck as well as snacks and drinks for everyone who comes out, with a special treat for the kiddos. (And of course, Estuary’s brews will be flowing for those 21+.) Costumes welcomed.

Oct. 14. 6-8 p.m. $30/adult; $25/child. Estuary Beans & Barley. 3538 Meeks Farm Road.

Johns Island. estuarybeansandbarley.com

Intro to Natural Dyeing Workshop

Lowcountry fiber artist Kristy Bishop is leading workshop participants through the world of natural dyes and techniques. Whether it be onion skins and annatto seeds from a local grocer, goldenrod picked from the roadside or exotic dyes like indigo or madder root, participants will learn to extract bright and permanent color and dye fabric samples of linen, silk, cotton and wool.

Oct. 16. 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Prices vary. Dill Sanctuary. 1163 Riverland Drive. James Island. charlestonmuseum.org