Second Chance Bikes Fall Festival

Second Chance Bike’s annual Fall Festival is back with a new location at Holy City Brewing. Featuring all the usual festivities, including activities and games for all ages, a locally curated silent auction, a make-your-own caramel apple station and more, you don’t have to be an avid bike enthusiast to enjoy the festival. All event proceeds go toward programming providing free bikes for the community.

Oct. 24. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Free to attend. Holy City Brewing. 1021 Aragon Ave. North Charleston. scbikes.org/fall-festival

Marcus Amaker Book Signing

Black Music Is is a poetic love letter to Black music and history by Charleston poet laureate Marcus Amaker. Written through the ears of Bebop the cat, the illustrated children’s book is recommended for ages 8-12 and perfect for anyone looking to learn more about music or sharpen their understanding of Black history. Weaving together poetry and pop-surrealism illustration, Black Music Is teaches readers about icons like Big Mama Thornton, B.B. King and others.

Oct. 23. 10-11 a.m. Free to attend. Public Works Art Center. 135 W. Richardson Ave. Summerville. marcusamaker.com

Brewery Bingo

Eat, drink, play and win prizes with kid-friendly, dog-friendly brewery bingo. Snafu will be calling the numbers, and all you need to bring is yourself. Show up, sip beer, grab some food from KJ Style BBQ and fill your cards. There will be multiple rounds, so show up early to have as many chances as possible to claim a prize.

Oct. 21. 5-8 p.m. Free to attend. Snafu Brewing Company. 3280 Industry Drive, Ste. A. North Charleston. snafubrewingcompany.com

Hocus Pocus Film Screening

Drop by Charleston Music Hall for a special screening of this Halloween classic. Written by Neil Cuthbert and Mick Garris, Hocus Pocus (1993) is a fantasy comedy-horror drama following a villainous but comedic trio of witches accidentally brought back to life by a teenage boy in Salem, Massachusetts, on Halloween night.

Oct. 22. Show starts at 7:30 p.m. $8/ticket. Charleston Music Hall. 37 John St. Downtown. charlestonmusichall.com

Wood Burning Art Workshop

Join North Carolina-based artist J. Egan as she walks participants through wood-burning techniques you can take home to make your very own fall-themed pyro art. For October, Egan will be featuring pumpkin designs for guests to practice in two separate sessions. All materials are provided, so sit back and get your feet wet with this relaxing hobby.

Oct. 23. 12-2 p.m.; 3-5 p.m. $45/ticket. Two Blokes Brewing. 547 Long Point Road Ste. 101. Mount Pleasant. twoblokesbrewing.com