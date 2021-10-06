After school elementary art camp

Join Redux on Tuesdays for a four-week workshop blending science and math with the creative arts. Kids will create works of art using surprising materials integrating science, technology, engineering, art and math, or STEAM. Projects will follow a STEAM-integrated curriculum, and all materials are provided.

Tuesdays. 4:30-5:30 p.m. Prices vary. Redux Contemporary Art Center. 1056 King St. Downtown. reduxstudios.org

The Black Jacket Symphony presents Pink Floyd’s The Wall

Relive the moment of putting a brand-new record on and listening from start to finish with a live concert experience like no other. The Black Jacket Symphony is recreating Pink Floyd’s classic album, The Wall, note for note in its entirety, plus a set of greatest hits. The night’s featured musician was hand-picked by the symphony.

Oct. 7. Show starts at 8 p.m. Ticket prices vary. Charleston Music Hall. 37 John St. Downtown. charlestonmusichall.com

Goat Yoga

Enjoy a 60-minute Vinyasa yoga session with the help of The Goatery’s baby goats (and maybe the occasional pig). Experienced benders and yoga beginners of all ages are welcome to join the experience perfect for families. The yoga sessions are outdoors and COVID-safe.

Oct. 8-9. 10:30-11:30 a.m. $25/person. The Goatery at Kiawah River. 3883 Betsy Kerrison Parkway. Johns Island. thegoateryatkiawahriver.com

Through the Eyes of the Enslaved

Explore restored cabins that once housed enslaved workers at Magnolia Plantation and Gardens in this edition of Living History, created by Magnolia’s history and culture coordinator, Joseph McGill, in cooperation with the Slave Dwelling Project. McGill has traveled to more than 25 states to spend the night in nearly 150 structures that were once the homes of enslaved families through the project

Oct. 9. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. $29/ticket. Magnolia Plantation and Gardens. 2550 Ashley River Road. West Ashley. magnoliaplantation.com

North Charleston Farmers Market

The 2021 North Charleston Farmers Market offers fresh, locally grown produce, arts-and-crafts vendors, specialty foods and live music. The market features a different food truck each week, so drop by and grab something unique to take home, or hang out and enjoy the live music in the shade.

Oct. 7. 5-7 p.m. Free to attend. Felix Davis Community Circle. 4800 Park Circle. North Charleston. northcharleston.org