Prism Party with Charleston Pride

Join Charleston Pride for its most popular party of the year, the Prism Party, this weekend, featuring drag queens, dancing and drinks. Union Station’s garage doors will be kept open for this indoor/outdoor event, weather permitting. The party is part of a weeklong event celebrating Charleston’s diverse LGBTQ community. Vaccination and masks are strongly encouraged for guests, and attendance will be capped at 275 guests for safety.

Oct. 2. Starts at 7 p.m. $20/ticket; 18+ only. Union Station. 652-A King St. Downtown. charlestonpride.org

Japonisme in Charleston

Early 20th-century Charleston artist Alice Ravenel Huger Smith was one of America’s artists to react to the Western dissemination of Japanese prints. Come explore the aesthetic in Charleston through the works of Smith and other artists who embraced the tenets and techniques of Japanese art in their own work.

April 30-Oct. 4. $12/adult admission; $6/kids 4-17. The Gibbes Museum of Art. 135 Meeting St. Downtown. gibbesmuseum.org

Tabitha Brown, Feeding the Soul Tour

Internet personality Tabitha Brown presents the cooking content and quick recipes found in her new book. Joined by special guests, enjoy an evening for spotlighting the power of choosing joy and living intentionally. Each ticket includes a copy of her new book, Feeding the Soul.

Sept. 30. Starts at 7:30 p.m. $45/ticket. Charleston Gaillard Center. 95 Calhoun St. Downtown. gaillardcenter.org

Low Tide Brewing Oktoberfest

Dust off your lederhosen and join Low Tide Brewing for beer steins and German brews during Oktoberfest, kicking off this weekend and running all week. Get a custom-made Low Tide half-liter stein and top it off with one of four different featured German beers at a special low price. Dress up in lederhosen or dirndl and get $2 off.

Sept. 25-Oct. 2. 12-10 p.m. Free to attend; menu prices vary. Low Tide Brewing.

2863 Maybank Highway. Johns Island. lowtidebrewing.com

Charleston Battery Fall Matches

If you haven’t checked out the Battery’s new stadium at Patriots Point, now’s the time to go. With just four home matches left this season, the Battery is playing its biggest rival, the Tampa Bay Rowdies, this weekend. Get amazing local eats in the Battery Pavilion before the match while enjoying frosé from The Co-Op or some favorite local craft beers. Pack the Point as the Battery pushes for the playoffs!

Oct. 2. 7 p.m. Tickets start at $12. Patriots Point. 85 Patriots Point Road. Mount Pleasant. charlestonbattery.com