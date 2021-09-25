Spring Street restaurant and event venue Wild Common has teamed up with Artist Collective, a Charleston-based online art gallery, to bring a unique dining experience.

Starting Sept. 1, Artist Collective has displayed works from a variety of local and regional artists that the group represents in Wild Common’s space on a rotating basis. Each quarter will usher in a new exhibit for diners to admire while indulging in Chef Orlando Pagán’s four-course tasting menu.



“Farewell,” by Beth Williams | Courtesy Artist Collective/Wild Common

Exhibitions will be displayed via a 20-foot by 12-foot digital projection covering one wall of the dining area, providing an immersive experience. Artist work will also be featured on the menu, which guests can take home as a keepsake.

“Not only are we excited to enhance the guest experience at Wild Common with this one-of-a-kind art installation, but we’re also thrilled for this opportunity to partner with and support a fantastic local organization and in turn, these incredibly talented artists,” said Jamie Hoffman, director of marketing for Wild Common’s restaurant group Easton Porter Group, in a press release. “We think it’s something that will really resonate with our diners.”

A portion of the proceeds from Artist Collective original works sold during September and October will go towards a charity important to Pagán, the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.



“Fading Away,” by Shannon Wood | Courtesy Artist Collective/Wild Common

Beth Williams is the first artist set to take over the dining area with her pastel pieces depicting the sea-scapes near her Edisto Island home. The following exhibit will spotlight former Redux Contemporary Art Center residency artist Shannon Wood.

To celebrate the collaboration, Wild Common and Artist Collective with host an artist meet and greet on October 26.