A weeklong celebration of burgers and a fundraiser for Charleston Animal Society, Charleston Burger Week is a weeklong celebration of burgers from Nov. 10-16 featuring participating bars and restaurants from all over the area.

How to Enter:

Visit a participating establishment (see full list below) and ask about the Burger Week special.

Then, share a picture of your burger to Instagram for your chance to win!

Requirements:
1. Tag the participating bar or restaurant
2. Tag @chascitypaper
3. Use the hashtag #chsburgerweek

Winners will be announced throughout the week on social media. Prizes include $25 gift cards to participating bars and restaurants.

Harold’s Cabin’s Cabin Burger: Caramelized onions, cheddar, dill pickles and comeback sauce on a house-made onion bun with choice of side. $16
Coastal Provisions at Wild Dunes’ 7 Mile Burger: Two 1855 beef patties, shaved lettuce, caramelized onions, pimento cheese and Cajun danger sauce. $17
Herd Provisions’ Herd Burger: Made from the Leaping Waters Farm’s ancient White Park cattle raised by Herd Provisions owner Alec Bradford. Topped with American cheese, pickle, lettuce, onion and Herd sauce with house-made fries. $13
Moe’s Crosstown Tavern’s “The Brando,” aka “The Godfather”: Cheese curds, marinara and fried basil on a buttered potato roll. $12.50
Bohemian Bull’s The Smash Burger: Two 4-ounce patties smashed with pickles, shaved yellow onion, special sauce and American cheese. $14
Mainland Container Co. Kitchen & Bar’s YOLO Burger: Ground custom blend of chuck and short rib. Pepper Jack cheese, crispy onion ring, applewood smoked bacon, roasted Hatch chili and bacon mayonnaise on a buttered brioche bun. $12
TBonz Gill & Grill’s 1668 Old Towne Road, West Ashley TBonz Double Patty Burger: Two 4-ounce patties, American cheese, lettuce, tomato and secret sauce. $11.95
Vickery’s Bar & Grill’s The Breakfast Burger: Half-pound ground beef with cheddar cheese, bacon and fried egg on a sesame seed bun. Served with your choice of side. $15
Sesame Burgers & Beer’s Napa Burger: Certified Angus beef patty chargrilled and topped with fig and bacon jam, blue cheese crumbles and red wine reduction. $12
Charleston Sports Pub’s Lowcountry Heat Burger: Our house-blended patty of ground chuck, brisket and rib topped with homemade pimento cheese, grilled jalapenos and a fried green tomato sliced served on a toasted bun with our smokey house sauce. $15.99
Fleet Landing’s Fleet Landing Signature Burger: House-made Pimento cheese, applewood smoked bacon, shredded lettuce, tomato and crispy onions with choice of side. $14.99
Rutledge Cab Company’s The RCC Pitt Burger: Topped with pulled pork, cole slaw, caramelized onions and American cheese on top of a brioche bun with choice of side. $15
Poe’s Tavern’s The Black Cat: Grilled onions, Edgar’s Drunken Chili, applewood bacon and pimento cheese. $16
Paddock & Whisky’s The Paddock Burger: 6 oz. ground beef patty, caramelized onions, Dijon, quadruple beer cheese, brioche sesame bun (from Evo), with side of seasonal greens, tomato and pickle dressing. $14
Triangle Char & Bar’s The Pick Me Up: Coffee-rubbed signature burger, American cheese, caramelized onions, bacon, lettuce, tomato and Dr. Pepper barbecue sauce. $14
Cru Café’s The Purlieu Burger: Purlieu’s P237 Burger features pickled lunch box peppers and caramelized shallots layered on two lightly seared beef patties. Topped with American cheese and shredded lettuce, the bistro burger is sandwiched between a Martin’s potato roll and served with a Dijon-tinged sauce. $16
Community Table’s The CT Burger: Eight ounces of ground beef short rib, brisket and chuck blend, smothered onions, cheddar, mayo, brioche, hand-cut fries and onion rings. $12
Kiki & Rye’s Rye Smash Burger: Two 4-ounce patties of ground beef short rib, brisket and chuck blend, sharp white cheddar, caramelized onions, house dill pickles, Smash Sauce, brioche roll and potato wedges. $12

Participating locations

Harold’s Cabin
247 Congress St. Downtown
haroldscabin.com

Coastal Provisions at Wild Dunes
200 Grand Pavilion Blvd., Isle of Palms
destinationhotels.com/coastal-provisions

Herd Provisions
106 Grove St., Downtown
herdprovisions.com

Moe’s Crosstown Tavern
714 Rutledge Ave., Downtown
moescrosstowntavern.com

Bohemian Bull
1531 Folly Road, James Island
bohemianbull.com

Mainland Container Co. Kitchen & Bar
1528 Ben Sawyer Blvd., Mount Pleasant
mainlandcontainerco.com

TBonz Gill & Grill
80 N. Market St., Downtown
1668 Old Towne Road, West Ashley
tbonzgillandgrill.com

Vickery’s Bar & Grill
1313 Shrimp Boat Lane, Mount Pleasant
facebook.com/vickerysMtP

Sesame Burgers & Beer
4726 Spruill Ave., North Charleston
675 Johnnie Dodds Blvd., Mount Pleasant
sesameburgersandbeer.com

Charleston Sports Pub
1124 Sam Rittenberg Blvd., West Ashley
charlestonsportspub.com

Fleet Landing
186 Concord St., Downtown
fleetlanding.net

Rutledge Cab Company
1300 Rutledge Ave., Downtown
rutledgecabco.com

Poe’s Tavern
2210 Middle St., Sullivan’s Island
poestavern.com

Paddock & Whisky
1074 E. Montague Ave., North Charleston
paddockandwhisky.com

Triangle Char & Bar
828 Savannah Hwy., West Ashley
trianglecharandbar.com

Cru Café
18 Pinckney St., Downtown
crucafe.com

Community Table
148 Civitas St., Mount Pleasant
communitytablechs.com

Kiki & Rye
656G Long Point Road, Mount Pleasant
kikiandrye.com