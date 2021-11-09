A weeklong celebration of burgers and a fundraiser for Charleston Animal Society, Charleston Burger Week is a weeklong celebration of burgers from Nov. 10-16 featuring participating bars and restaurants from all over the area.

How to Enter:

Visit a participating establishment (see full list below) and ask about the Burger Week special.

Then, share a picture of your burger to Instagram for your chance to win!

Requirements:

1. Tag the participating bar or restaurant

2. Tag @chascitypaper

3. Use the hashtag #chsburgerweek

Winners will be announced throughout the week on social media. Prizes include $25 gift cards to participating bars and restaurants.