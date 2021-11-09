Harold’s Cabin’s Cabin Burger: Caramelized onions, cheddar, dill pickles and comeback sauce on a house-made onion bun with choice of side. $16 Coastal Provisions at Wild Dunes’ 7 Mile Burger: Two 1855 beef patties, shaved lettuce, caramelized onions, pimento cheese and Cajun danger sauce. $17 Herd Provisions’ Herd Burger: Made from the Leaping Waters Farm’s ancient White Park cattle raised by Herd Provisions owner Alec Bradford. Topped with American cheese, pickle, lettuce, onion and Herd sauce with house-made fries. $13 Moe’s Crosstown Tavern’s “The Brando,” aka “The Godfather”: Cheese curds, marinara and fried basil on a buttered potato roll. $12.50 Bohemian Bull’s The Smash Burger: Two 4-ounce patties smashed with pickles, shaved yellow onion, special sauce and American cheese. $14 Mainland Container Co. Kitchen & Bar’s YOLO Burger: Ground custom blend of chuck and short rib. Pepper Jack cheese, crispy onion ring, applewood smoked bacon, roasted Hatch chili and bacon mayonnaise on a buttered brioche bun. $12 TBonz Gill & Grill’s 1668 Old Towne Road, West Ashley TBonz Double Patty Burger: Two 4-ounce patties, American cheese, lettuce, tomato and secret sauce. $11.95 Vickery’s Bar & Grill’s The Breakfast Burger: Half-pound ground beef with cheddar cheese, bacon and fried egg on a sesame seed bun. Served with your choice of side. $15 Sesame Burgers & Beer’s Napa Burger: Certified Angus beef patty chargrilled and topped with fig and bacon jam, blue cheese crumbles and red wine reduction. $12 Charleston Sports Pub’s Lowcountry Heat Burger: Our house-blended patty of ground chuck, brisket and rib topped with homemade pimento cheese, grilled jalapenos and a fried green tomato sliced served on a toasted bun with our smokey house sauce. $15.99 Fleet Landing’s Fleet Landing Signature Burger: House-made Pimento cheese, applewood smoked bacon, shredded lettuce, tomato and crispy onions with choice of side. $14.99 Rutledge Cab Company’s The RCC Pitt Burger: Topped with pulled pork, cole slaw, caramelized onions and American cheese on top of a brioche bun with choice of side. $15 Poe’s Tavern’s The Black Cat: Grilled onions, Edgar’s Drunken Chili, applewood bacon and pimento cheese. $16 Paddock & Whisky’s The Paddock Burger: 6 oz. ground beef patty, caramelized onions, Dijon, quadruple beer cheese, brioche sesame bun (from Evo), with side of seasonal greens, tomato and pickle dressing. $14 Triangle Char & Bar’s The Pick Me Up: Coffee-rubbed signature burger, American cheese, caramelized onions, bacon, lettuce, tomato and Dr. Pepper barbecue sauce. $14 Cru Café’s The Purlieu Burger: Purlieu’s P237 Burger features pickled lunch box peppers and caramelized shallots layered on two lightly seared beef patties. Topped with American cheese and shredded lettuce, the bistro burger is sandwiched between a Martin’s potato roll and served with a Dijon-tinged sauce. $16 Community Table’s The CT Burger: Eight ounces of ground beef short rib, brisket and chuck blend, smothered onions, cheddar, mayo, brioche, hand-cut fries and onion rings. $12 Kiki & Rye’s Rye Smash Burger: Two 4-ounce patties of ground beef short rib, brisket and chuck blend, sharp white cheddar, caramelized onions, house dill pickles, Smash Sauce, brioche roll and potato wedges. $12 Participating locations
