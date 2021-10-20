Name: Gary Davis

Party: Nonpartisan

Office: Mount Pleasant Town Council at-large

Why are you running?

Running to improve the livability for residents of our town. Traffic, over building, poor infrastructure planning, I could go on and on.

2. What do you expect to accomplish if elected?

Having the executive experience and skills set to understand complex problems of many types and working with others to get desirable results will help make Mount Pleasant a better town.

3. What distinguishes your candidacy?

Current member of the Mount Pleasant Planning Commission and extensive executive/management experience. Also experienced in public finance. Owner of DavisAir, Inc., a local FAA authorized aircraft charter/management company. I’ve been self employed most of my adult life and consider myself a good listener and have the experience and ability to deal with complex problems and get results.

4. Describe how the impact of climate change in the Charleston area would affect your work if elected.

Climate change is a worldwide problem. Improving it would lessen erosion from the oceans, cleaner air and dozens of other benefits. Other than things like banning plastic bags, just not sure what the Town Council can do. If, however, proposals came to the Council which had a positive effect on improving the environment I would certainly be receptive.

5. Pick an issue you believe has not been adequately addressed by local government. Describe solutions you will pursue if elected.

I think the main issue has been poor planning for the infrastructure. I’d look carefully at new building projects, both commercial and residential to see how infrastructure issues liked flooding, roads, traffic, would be affected. Also, quality of life for us that live here is important to me.

6. Pick one urgent issue currently facing the office you are seeking (different from questions 4 and 5) and describe how you would address it.

We need to do demographic studies to see where we will be in 10 years and plan. The lack of foresight and planning is a major problem. I’m a forward thinking person. What’s been done has been done. It’s the future I’m concerned about.

7. Do you pledge to work with other council members to move forward collaboratively and to reduce partisan zed bickering? How will you accomplish this?

Absolutely. I’m definitely a team player and sensitive to other opinions. As a member of the Planning Commission, we evaluate matters, vote and move on. In the two years I’ve been on the Commission I can’t recall a single instance where there was bickering.

8. Please give a 150-word summary of your background.

I have successfully worked for myself most of my adult life. I know what it is to work with people and get results. While in Pittsburgh, my company NAPA Auto Parts had over 500 employees. I was chairman of the National organization for a period. I was vice chairman /treasurer of the Fox Area School authority where, in addition to other things was heavily involved in public financing. I’m currently of the Leadership Council of the Duke Hospital Cardiology Committee. I am willing to put my experience and time to work for the betterment of Mount Pleasant.