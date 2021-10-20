The Royal American is set for its inaugural Boogieman Festival on Halloween. There will be two stages with an outdoor setup where more than a dozen bands will play, similar to the bar’s Cultura Fest and Summer Shindig events.

In partnership with Atlas Touring, the roster includes 17 groups spanning everything from indie to funk to hip-hop, with artist-at-large Kanika Moore of Doom Flamingo performing with various bands throughout the sets.

Philadelphia-based headliner Mo Lowda & the Humble have been playing Charleston for over five years, and one of the band’s first performances was to an empty room at Tin Roof.

“Royal American is one of our favorite venues in the country. The scene there is just crazy,” said singer/guitarist Jordan Caiola. “Atlas itself is a very tight knit community. It goes beyond music.”

Boogieman Fest sponsors include Marsh Wear Clothing, New Belgium Voodoo Ranger IPA, Southern Eagle, Tobin’s Market, Roti Rolls and Red Bull, and the event will be hosted by local musician Crab Claw.

The event runs 1-11 p.m., Oct. 31, and is close to selling out, so get your tickets soon.