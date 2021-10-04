Photo by Andy Brack
Twelve work sites on the peninsula have 24 cranes during the week of Oct. 4. The City Paper will feature this crane count weekly. 

# cranes
3
Locations
U.S. Highway 17 at West Ashley bridge		Project
Stormwater management
3Cumberland and Concord streetsHotel
2East Bay and Society streetsResidential
2Washington and Laurens streetsResidential
2Morrison and Meeting streetsResidential/mixed occupancy
1Morrison and Hanover streetsResidential/mixed occupancy
2Line and Meeting streetsResidential/mixed occupancy
1Spring Street along Crosstown ExpresswaySenior health care facility
3Romney and Nassau streets
2E Bay Street near Cooper Street
1King Street and Septima Clark Parkway
2Hagood and Huger streets

Week of Sept. 27: 22 cranes in 12 locations (+0)
Week of Sept. 20: 22 cranes in 12 locations (-1)
Week of Sept. 13: 23 cranes in 12 locations (+2)
Week of Sept. 6: 21 cranes in 11 locations (+0)

Week of Aug. 30: 21 cranes in 11 locations (+2)
Week of Aug. 23: 19 cranes in 10 locations (-1)
Week of Aug. 16: 20 cranes in 10 locations (-2)
Week of Aug. 9: 22 cranes in 10 locations (+0)
Week of Aug. 2: 22 cranes in 10 locations (-1)

Week of July 26: 23 cranes in 10 locations (+0)
Week of July 19: 23 cranes in locations (+2)
Week of July 12: 20 cranes in 10 locations (+1)
Week of July 5: 19 cranes in nine locations (+0)

Week of June 28: 19 cranes in nine locations (+1)
Week of June 21: 18 cranes in nine locations (+0)
Week of June 14: 18 cranes in nine locations (+0)
Week of June 7: 18 cranes in nine locations (+1)

Week of May 31: 17 cranes in nine locations (+0)
Week of May 24: 17 cranes in nine locations (-2)
Week of May 17: 19 cranes in nine locations (+0)
Week of May 10: 19 cranes in nine locations (+0)
Week of May 3: 19 cranes in nine locations (+2)

Week of April 26: 17 cranes in eight locations

Every week, the Charleston City Paper publishes a “crane count” to highlight the number of big construction projects on peninsular Charleston.

