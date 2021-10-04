Twelve work sites on the peninsula have 24 cranes during the week of Oct. 4. The City Paper will feature this crane count weekly.
|# cranes
3
Locations
U.S. Highway 17 at West Ashley bridge
|Project
Stormwater management
|3
|Cumberland and Concord streets
|Hotel
|2
|East Bay and Society streets
|Residential
|2
|Washington and Laurens streets
|Residential
|2
|Morrison and Meeting streets
|Residential/mixed occupancy
|1
|Morrison and Hanover streets
|Residential/mixed occupancy
|2
|Line and Meeting streets
|Residential/mixed occupancy
|1
|Spring Street along Crosstown Expressway
|Senior health care facility
|3
|Romney and Nassau streets
|2
|E Bay Street near Cooper Street
|1
|King Street and Septima Clark Parkway
|2
|Hagood and Huger streets
Week of Sept. 27: 22 cranes in 12 locations (+0)
Week of Sept. 20: 22 cranes in 12 locations (-1)
Week of Sept. 13: 23 cranes in 12 locations (+2)
Week of Sept. 6: 21 cranes in 11 locations (+0)
Week of Aug. 30: 21 cranes in 11 locations (+2)
Week of Aug. 23: 19 cranes in 10 locations (-1)
Week of Aug. 16: 20 cranes in 10 locations (-2)
Week of Aug. 9: 22 cranes in 10 locations (+0)
Week of Aug. 2: 22 cranes in 10 locations (-1)
Week of July 26: 23 cranes in 10 locations (+0)
Week of July 19: 23 cranes in locations (+2)
Week of July 12: 20 cranes in 10 locations (+1)
Week of July 5: 19 cranes in nine locations (+0)
Week of June 28: 19 cranes in nine locations (+1)
Week of June 21: 18 cranes in nine locations (+0)
Week of June 14: 18 cranes in nine locations (+0)
Week of June 7: 18 cranes in nine locations (+1)
Week of May 31: 17 cranes in nine locations (+0)
Week of May 24: 17 cranes in nine locations (-2)
Week of May 17: 19 cranes in nine locations (+0)
Week of May 10: 19 cranes in nine locations (+0)
Week of May 3: 19 cranes in nine locations (+2)
Week of April 26: 17 cranes in eight locations
Every week, the Charleston City Paper publishes a “crane count” to highlight the number of big construction projects on peninsular Charleston.
