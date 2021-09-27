The Charleston County Board of Elections and Voter Registration (BEVR) is celebrating National Voter Registration Day with Frothy Beard Tuesday, unveiling the new “I Voted” Kolsch to bring awareness to the importance of voting and registering to vote.

“We are excited that Frothy Beard chose to partner with us to promote voter registration and the need for poll managers in Charleston County,” BEVR director Isaac Cramer said in a press release. “We have an increasing need to make it easier for citizens to register to vote and update their voter registration information.”

The new, limited-edition beer was selected after Frothy Beard asked patrons to vote between an English summer ale and a Kolsch. The beer features a QR code that links to the BEVR website.

Introducing the "I Voted" Beer. Join us on National Voter Registration Day at Frothy Beard for the release. This is a partnership to promote registering to vote and signing up to be an election worker! https://t.co/wY4hZ1xlSo#NationalVoterRegistrationDay #VoteReady #chsvotes pic.twitter.com/5bSr8qBRYS — Charleston Votes (@CharlestonVotes) September 14, 2021

“This was the right kind of partnership,” Frothy Beard managing owner Michael Biondi said in a press release. “We are a community center where people come together to discuss ideas. Voting emphasizes the importance of our voice being heard. We want every citizen of Charleston County to register to vote and be a part of the process.”

South Carolinians can register to vote or update their information at scvotes.gov or at the BEVR office at 4367 Headquarters Road in North Charleston. The registration deadline for the Nov. 2 general election is Oct. 3, so pop in soon, grab a beer and register to vote.