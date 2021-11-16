The graveyard at Circular Church has weathered invasions, cannonball bombardment, earthquakes and fires, but a significant flood threatens to wipe out the more than 300 years of history at the landmark church. And other areas of town would fare much worse.

Last week, the church at 150 Meeting St. installed markers on the side of its Robert Mills-designed parish hall, denoting potential water levels if a catastrophic hurricane swept across the peninsula.

Part of the worldwide “Blue Line Project,” the visual markers join other installations that denote the impact of the our changing climate.

At Circular Church, the line marks the height of storm surge equivalent to Hurricane Hugo if it were to visit Charleston in 2020, in 2050 and in 2100.

“We care deeply about our Lowcountry home and wish to protect and preserve it,” reads an online component of the installation. “Our faith teaches us to love our neighbors and the earth. We understand this to mean responding to the climate crisis in order to protect the natural home we share.”

With 2100 surge levels at nearly 10 feet from ground level, in addition to the churchyard’s position at 10 feet above sea level, lower-lying areas of the peninsula could see even more catastrophic impacts than the postcard vistas in the city’s historic district.

“The climate impacts we are experiencing in Charleston disproportionately affect poor and working people, often people of color,” the project’s FAQ reads. “This is also true around the world, where those who have contributed least to the climate crisis are most vulnerable to its effects. In the event of a hurricane, many lives may be lost when storm surge hits low-lying areas.”

The church’s graveyard is open to the public. A series of signs guide visitors through the installation. More information is available at circularchurch.org/bluelineproject.