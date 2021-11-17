The City Paper Music Awards are the Charleston music community’s chance to honor the year’s best local musicians and creative minds across a variety of categories. This year, more than 1,000 people cast nearly 6,000 votes. Check out full list of winners below.
Electronic/Experimental Act of the Year
Tyrie Young
Jazz Artist of the Year
Charlton Singleton
Soul/R&B Act of the Year
Psycodelics
Reggae Band of the Year
Dubplates
DJ of the Year
DJ DollaMenu
Studio/Producer of the Year
Tyrie Young
Country/Americana Band of the Year
She Returns from War
Music Video of the Year
“Ain’t Like Dat” by Juicethedon
Jam Band of the Year
Little Bird
Up-And-Coming Band of the Year
Hot Mustard
Singer/Songwriter of the Year
Susto
Album of the Year
Can’t Stop Won’t Stop by Juicethedon
Rock Band of the Year
Sounds of Black Fox
Metal Band of the Year
Guardian’s Warlock
Song of the Year
“Ain’t Like Dat” by Juicethedon
Hip-Hop Act of the Year
Juicethedon