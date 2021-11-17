The City Paper Music Awards are the Charleston music community’s chance to honor the year’s best local musicians and creative minds across a variety of categories. This year, more than 1,000 people cast nearly 6,000 votes. Check out full list of winners below.

Electronic/Experimental Act of the Year

Tyrie Young

Jazz Artist of the Year

Charlton Singleton

Soul/R&B Act of the Year

Psycodelics

Reggae Band of the Year

Dubplates

DJ of the Year

DJ DollaMenu

Studio/Producer of the Year

Tyrie Young

Country/Americana Band of the Year

She Returns from War

Music Video of the Year

“Ain’t Like Dat” by Juicethedon

Jam Band of the Year

Little Bird

Up-And-Coming Band of the Year

Hot Mustard

Singer/Songwriter of the Year

Susto

Album of the Year

Can’t Stop Won’t Stop by Juicethedon

Rock Band of the Year

Sounds of Black Fox

Metal Band of the Year

Guardian’s Warlock

Song of the Year

“Ain’t Like Dat” by Juicethedon

Hip-Hop Act of the Year

Juicethedon