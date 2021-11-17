Soul/R&B Act of the Year Psycodelics | Photo by Ashley Rose Stanol

The City Paper Music Awards are the Charleston music community’s chance to honor the year’s best local musicians and creative minds across a variety of categories. This year, more than 1,000 people cast nearly 6,000 votes. Check out full list of winners below.

Electronic/Experimental Act of the Year
Tyrie Young

Jazz Artist of the Year
Charlton Singleton

Soul/R&B Act of the Year
Psycodelics

Reggae Band of the Year
Dubplates

DJ of the Year
DJ DollaMenu

Studio/Producer of the Year
Tyrie Young

Country/Americana Band of the Year
She Returns from War

Music Video of the Year
“Ain’t Like Dat” by Juicethedon

Jam Band of the Year
Little Bird

Up-And-Coming Band of the Year
Hot Mustard

Singer/Songwriter of the Year
Susto

Album of the Year
Can’t Stop Won’t Stop by Juicethedon

Rock Band of the Year
Sounds of Black Fox

Metal Band of the Year
Guardian’s Warlock

Song of the Year
“Ain’t Like Dat” by Juicethedon

Hip-Hop Act of the Year
Juicethedon