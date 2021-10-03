North Charleston Asian and Latin fusion eatery Dashi is inviting dog owners to convene on its patio Thursdays through Nov. 18., with $1 from every Revelry Brewing Co. pint sold benefitting the Charleston Animal Society. All dogs are welcome this Thursday, and moving forward, “Paws on the Patio” will feature a different breed each week.

In October on Thursdays from 6-8 p.m., golden retriever (Oct. 7), King Charles cavalier (Oct. 14), Labrador retriever (Oct. 21) and dachshund (Oct. 28) owners can bring their pets for a breed specific play date.

During or after the gettogether, order from Dashi’s expansive food and drink menu, or sign up for a “taco subscription” — $25 per month will get you one taco per day when you visit Dashi, located at 1262 Remount Road.

For more information, visit dashichs.com.