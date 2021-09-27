Kiawah Island holds a special place in New York-based electro pop artist Edalo’s heart, so when it came time to plan his tour, it was a natural choice to have a stop in Charleston.

He will be bringing his feel-good house sets to Tin Roof in West Ashley Oct. 5, acting as a one-man band playing drums, keys and singing over the musical entities and collection of samples he’s created over several years.

Across the sonic span of his three albums, Edalo, aka Angelo Marinelli, has morphed from instrumental to electro pop and back again, in the same veins as GRiZ or Big Gigantic.

Collaboration keeps him on track to finish a project with a cemented direction, he said. Last year, he hauled some studio equipment down to Charleston to record with Nashville-based musician Abbi Scott, which resulted in the single and music video, “Nobody Like You.”

He has a current project in the works with local Americana artist Tyler Boone, after releasing “Break Free” earlier this year with L.A.’s EDM treasure, Salvo.

“I love breaking down walls in music and telling people, ‘Hey what’s been done before isn’t necessarily the answer,’” he said. “And when you’re able to showcase that, playing shows is just the celebration of it — the celebration of working with everybody.”

After dreaming of a tour from Vermont to Florida, he believes sticking to your vision requires enduring the doubt.

“I’ve been working for this moment for five or six years. I’ve had people ask me, ‘Angelo, why do you want to do this?’ A lot of people just don’t understand a lot of the time and they don’t need to. I think for the creatives out there … you have to be strong willed and determined. It’s about following your intuition.”