The sun will rise over Charleston tomorrow for the first time in a decade as America’s second-best small city, according to Conde Nast Traveler readers.

That’s right. Charleston is no longer the darling of Traveler readers, falling from the No. 1 spot it held for 10 years, according to The Post and Courier.

Plagued by rising sea levels and a high cost of living, Charleston was replaced by Aspen, Colorado, in the magazine’s latest Reader’s Choice Awards, released Tuesday.

“Charleston may be a small town, but this city punches well above its weight,” the magazine blurbed online.

Don’t drown your sorrows with Zillow searches yet though. Traveler did say Charleston visitors “are rarely prepared for the city’s good looks.” (That’s you.)

No such effusive praise for the Colorado city that shares its name with a tree.

Of course, Charleston remains in the hearts of Travel + Leisure readers, who named Charleston their top U.S. destination last month.

Looking to get out of America’s second-best city? Lucky for you, Traveler readers also voted Greenville and Savannah in the top 10.

It was a good run, Charleston (2011-2020).