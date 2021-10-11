One of Charleston’s most acclaimed chefs will take over one of its longest-running restaurants for one weekend only in November.

A special event series hosted by the reservation app Resy, held across 10 U.S. cities and London, pairs each city’s top chef or restauranteur with its most famous food institution to “remix” the institution’s signature fare.

Chef Mike Lata of FIG and The Ordinary will be joining the iconic Bowen’s Island Restaurant Nov. 11-13 for the event dubbed, “The Classics Remix.” Lata and the team at Bowen’s Island will cook from a collaborative menu over the weekend, highlighting the 75 years of the restaurant’s culinary influence in the Lowcountry. Highlights include local oysters, fried shrimp and Frogmore stew.

“Bowen’s Island has been woven into the culinary fabric of Charleston for 75 years,” said Lata. “Any restaurant that stands that test of time has a special formula [and] to be able to serve the oysters harvested just outside the restaurant’s back door – it is the purest expression of this time, this place.”

The dishes, available for dine-in and takeout, will include:

Peel & Eat South Carolina white shrimp with lemongrass sauce and sauce bagnarotte

Smoked wreckfish collar gumbo with Carolina gold rice middlins, benne and Ordinary hot sauce

Crispy filet of yesterday’s catch with sweet potato fritter and cabbage remoulade

Reservations and tickets for pre-reserved meals will be available Monday at 10 a.m. for American Express Card Members and Wednesday for the general public.

For more information and access to reservations and tickets, go to resy.com/classicsremix.