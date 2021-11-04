COVID 6th-leading cause of death in children 5-11, DHEC says

COVID-19 nationally has become the sixth-leading cause of death in children age 5-11, according to assistant state epidemiologist Dr. Jane Kelly with the state Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC). The announcement comes after the agency received some 60,000 pediatric doses of the COVID-19 vaccine with more on the way.

Between Jan. 4, 2020 and Nov. 3, 2021, 474 children age 5-18 and 206 children age 0-4 have died due to COVDI-19, according to statistics reported by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

DHEC is expecting the remainder of a promised 152,000 pediatric vaccines by the end of the week, now that the CDC have given the green light to Pfizer’s 10-microgram vaccine for kids in that age group. The dose is a third of the 30-microgram dose for adults and adolescents and requires two shots three weeks apart.

Parents can now sign up to get their children vaccinated by calling their regular vaccine provider. Some providers are already able to give the vaccine.

Latest COVID-19 data

South Carolina health officials reported 727 total cases of COVID-19 Nov. 4, with 420 confirmed. A total of 34 new deaths, 28 confirmed, were also reported.

With 16,839 tests reported, 4.9% were confirmed positive.

Percentage of S.C. residents with at least one vaccine: 63%

Percentage of S.C. residents who have completed vaccination: 55.2%